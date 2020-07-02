Two killed, woman injured by unknown gunmen in Karachi

KARACHI: Unknown gunmen opened fire on a moving vehicle in Garden area of the metropolis killing two and injuring one, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, two men died on the spot from bullet wounds while a woman of the three in the car was injured.

The police said that none of the people in the car were robbed of any valuables; the deceased have been identified as Mujeeb and Anas.

The passengers were traveling from Hub, Balochistan to Karachi, both dead men were related and were uncle and nephew.

Yesterday, In yet another incident of honour killing in Pakistan, a boy and a girl were shot dead in Karachi.

According to police, the incident occurred on Wednesday morning in Baloch Goth area of Orangi Town, when a paternal uncle of the girl opened fire on the couple.

The boy identified as Zahid died on the spot in the firing incident while the girl, Naheed sustained bullet wounds and was shifted to a hospital. She later succumbed to her wounds.

