Armed security guard unmoved as woman gets robbed in Karachi

KARACHI: A woman was mugged in the Defense Housing Authority (DHA) area of the mega city on Saturday depriving her of a handbag and injuring her in the process, ARY News reported.

A CCTV footage of the incident revealed a motorcycle riding thief who snatched at a female pedestrians hand bag make her tumble and fall as a result.

Read More: ‘Target killer’ involved in over 100 murders arrested in Karachi

The woman was rushed to a nearby healthcare facility after the nasty fall, it has been reported that she suffered no major injuries due to the fall.

An armed security guard visible in the video remained stationary and did not bother interfering in the robbery.

Read More: Masked assailants open fire on doctor’s vehicle in Karachi

An FIR has been registered against an unnamed individual and the CCTV footage acquired from various nearby locations is being examined to identify him.

The stolen handbag contained cash and a mobile phone along with other valuables, according to the victim.

Comments

comments