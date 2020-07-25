Two more youth martyred by Indian troops in Occupied Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two more Kashmiri youth in Ranbirgarh area of occupied Kashmir on Saturday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in the area. The troops have sealed all entry and exit points of the area. The operation continued till last reports came in.

Expressing concerns over the prolonged detention of Kashmiri leader Asiya Andrabi, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz yesterday had demanded of her early release.

Taking to the social networking website ‘Twitter’, Shibli Faraz said that the imprisonment of an aged and ailing Muslim woman on the basis of political ideology was a reflection of the imperialist mentality of the Indian government.

He said, “We demand her immediate release.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Asiya Andrabi had been arrested by the Indian occupation forces on 14th of October 2016.

Earlier on July 19, Prime Minister Imran Khan had reaffirmed his commitment to Kashmiri people on Youm-i-Ilhaq-e-Pakistan, the day when Kashmiris passed a resolution for accession to Pakistan.

