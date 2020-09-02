Two Multan men arrested for harassing, blackmailing women

MULTAN: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday arrested two men for allegedly harassing and blackmailing women in Multan, ARY News reported.

The agency’s cybercrime wing arrested both accused after complaints were lodged against them with it, according to FIA officials.

Objectionable videos and pictures of women were retrieved from the cell phones seized from the arrested accused persons. They will be presented before the relevant court for further legal action.

On August 11, the FIA had apprehended a man for allegedly blackmailing his former wife in Multan. The agency received a complaint regarding the man threatening his former wife to share obscene videos and photos of her on social media.

