RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army captain and soldier embraced martyrdom and two others were injured when unidentified gunmen opened fire at the convoy of security forces in North Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday.

According to ISPR, Pak Army captain and soldier were martyred while two soldiers were also injured during the exchange of fire with terrorists.

One terrorist was also killed in retaliation, the military’s media wing said.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Captain Sabih and Sepoy Naveed.

The injured soldiers were shifted to hospital, while a search operation was launched in the area by the security forces, added the ISPR.

It is pertinent to mention here that on April 20, terrorists attacked a Pakistan Armed Forces check post, 10 kilometers West of Miranshah, North Waziristan, ISPR reported.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that security troops deployed at the sight effectively engaged the terrorists killing five.

During the exchange of fire, one soldier embraced martyrdom; while three others were injured.

Havaldar Akbar Hussain Khan was killed in action (KIA) while defending the army check post leaving behind a widow and four kids. The martyr belongs to the area of Dhir Kot situated in District Bagh, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, said ISPR.

A search operation is currently underway to determine facts about the terrorist attack and catch other who may have come alongside the five terrorists who were shot to death.

