Two PTI MPAs inducted into Punjab cabinet

LAHORE: Two more members were inducted into the Punjab cabinet on Tuesday.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MPAs Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari and Khayal Kastro took oath as provincial ministers at a ceremony at the Governor House today. Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar administered the oath to them.

A number of provincial ministers, members of the Punjab Assembly, and other government functionaries attended the ceremony.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had reportedly given the go-ahead to induction of two more members into the top decision-making body of the province.

Mr Bukhari, who got elected from PP-1 Attock, is currently the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee-II while Khayal Ahmad Kastro was elected member of the Punjab Assembly from PP-110 Faisalabad and is currently part of the provincial assembly’s sub-committee on privileges.

