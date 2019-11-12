UK welcomes opening of Kartarpur Corridor by Pakistan

The United Kingdom has welcomed the opening of Kartarpur Corridor by Pakistan for Sikh pilgrims as a step towards regional, religious peace and harmony.

In a statement on Twitter, Lord of Wimbledon, who is also UK’s Prime Minister Special envoy on freedom of religious belief said, UK warmly welcomes cooperation and people-to-people links between India and Pakistan.

Earlier on November 10, The US had welcomed the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s move of the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor.

The US State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus in her video message posted on her official twitter handle stated, that the US welcomes the opening of a new border crossing between India and Pakistan, the Kartarpur Corridor.

“The newly opened corridor is a step towards promoting greater religious freedom,” she said.

