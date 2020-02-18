UN chief calls for equipping youth with modern technology    

LAHORE: United Nations (UN) Secretary General António Guterres said that youth should be equipped with modern technology as they would play an important role at the UN during the 21st century, ARY NEWS reported.

Addressing the students at Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), the UN chief said that keeping in view the challenges ahead there is a dire need of changes in the curriculum currently being followed.

He also stressed upon the importance of climate change and said that they had to take future decisions keeping in view the climate change. “Environmental pollution is one of the biggest global issues today,” he said.

Speaking over unequal distribution of power worldwide, he said bringing equality among the nations and people is not an easy job and any efforts in this regard require a lengthy process.

There are only five countries who enjoy veto power at the UN Security Council, he said and added that power is not a thing that is handed over to anyone instead it is acquired during a process.

He said that the young generation could play its role in safeguarding and propagation of human rights.

While speaking on the Kashmir issue, the UN chief said that basic human rights should be respected everywhere.

It is pertinent to mention here that the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres would spend a busy day in Lahore on Tuesday.

UN chief along with his delegation reached Lahore from Islamabad on Monday night on a two-day visit to the Punjab capital. Provincial Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht received the UN secretary general on his arrival at the airport.

As per schedule, the UN chief will administer anti-polio drops to children in Lahore, today. Guterres will also visit Shahi Qila and Badshahi Mosque. A dinner will also be arranged in his honour by Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar.

He will also visit Kartarpur where he will meet members of the Sikh community.

