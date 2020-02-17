In meeting with UN chief, PM highlights possibility of false flag operation by India, brutalities in Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday.

During the meeting, the prime minister highlighted Pakistan’s generosity in hosting millions of Afghan refugees for the last four decades. He also noted that the people of Pakistan drew inspiration to host refugees from the teachings of the Holy Prophet (S.A.W.).

Prime Minister Khan underscored that there was no military solution to the Afghan conflict.

وزیر اعظم عمران خان کی اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انتونیو گوتریس سے ملاقات وزیر خارجہ شاہ محمود قریشی بھی ملاقات میں موجود#PMImranKhan pic.twitter.com/oMCmuxBgTt — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) February 17, 2020

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast support for efforts for peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan. He stressed that the establishment of sustainable peace in Afghanistan and creation of conducive environment and “pull factors” which would facilitate the return of Afghan refugees to their homeland in dignity and honour.

The premier highlighted the dire human rights and humanitarian situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, as a result of India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019. He added that India’s belligerent rhetoric, intensified ceasefire violations on the LoC, and other aggressive actions were imperiling peace and security in the region.

He also highlighted the possibility of false flag operation by India to divert global attention from its unacceptable actions in IOJ&K.

The prime minister underscored the Kashmiri people continued to look to the United Nations to honour its commitments for the realisation of their right to self-determination, as enshrined in numerous UN Security Council resolutions.

He stressed that Climate Change posed an existential threat to mankind. He assured the Secretary General that Pakistan would work hand in hand with the global community to pursue swift implementation of the Paris Climate Agreement. The prime minister also highlighted the landmark 10 Billion Tree Tsunami.

