Underage bride kills groom over watta satta marriage

UCH SHARIF: A 16-year-old bride killed a groom of more than double her age in Uch Sharif district of the Punjab province over a watta satta marriage, ARY NEWS reported on Monday.

The police have arrested the bride and she had admitted to her crime during the initial probe. She admitted to giving poison to her husband, who married for the second time, in a drink.

It emerged that 36-year-old Siddique married her daughter to the son of Rasheed Ahmed and in exchange married to the 16-year-old daughter of Rasheed, identified as Samreen.

The sources said that Samreen took this extreme step after she was annoyed with the exchange marriage.

The police have shifted the body to a hospital for medico-legal formalities and would launch legal action in the case after receiving the post-mortem report.

In a somewhat similar case, a woman allegedly killed her husband just 20 days after their marriage with the help of two accomplices in Khairpur on April 17 this year.

According to the senior superintendent of police, the newly-wed bride had strangled her husband, Punhal, to death two days earlier.

Punhal’s family approached the police and lodged a case against the unidentified people. Taking action on the FIR, the police launched investigations into the blind murder case.

The police took the deceased’s wife into custody on suspicion, who during the initial investigation confessed to her crime. Later, the police also arrested her two accomplices.

The police officer said that they were interrogating the suspects to ascertain the motive behind the murder.

