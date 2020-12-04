‘University students’ arrested for ‘supplying drugs’ in Karachi: police

KARACHI: Police officials have arrested ‘two university students’ and a rickshaw driver for allegedly supplying drugs in Karachi, ARY News reported on Friday.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) East told media that two varsity students and a rickshaw driver have been arrested during a raid conducted on a tip-off in Karachi. The raiding officials also recovered more than two kilograms of drugs from their possession, he added.

The action was carried out by the officials of Ferozabad police. The arrest of the rickshaw driver was made after he was spotted by the detained students.

It emerged that the rickshaw driver used to carry drugs from Quetta to supply it to the arrested students. One of the detained students told police that he used to bring narcotics for providing it to his university mates and friends.

Read: ‘Kulfi seller’ running inter-provincial drug gang arrested in Karachi

A police investigation is underway to find out more evidence.

Earlier in October, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had seized a huge haul of drugs worth more than Rs1 billion from a fishing boat during a raid on an island off Karachi’s coast.

The ANF intelligence wing conducted the raid last night, said sources, adding that on seeing the ANF personnel, the suspected drug smugglers opened fire and managed to flee the scene, leaving the narcotics in the boat.

426 kilogrammes of heroin and 57 kilogrammes of hashish had been seized from the boat. The value of the seized drugs is estimated to be more than one billion rupees.

Comments

comments