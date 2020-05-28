Pakistan urges UNSC to take cognisance of Indian war crimes in occupied Kashmir

NEW YORK: Pakistan has urged the UN Security Council (UNSC) to take cognisance of breaches of international humanitarian laws and war crimes being committed by Indian forces in India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking at a virtual meeting of the Security Council on ‘Protection of Civilians in Armed Conflict in New York, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN Munir Akram warned that inaction by the 15-member body in cases of foreign aggression and occupation comes at a high human cost.

He urged the council to focus on the root causes of emerging and long-standing conflicts, including Kashmir and Palestine, and find inclusive political solutions.

Munir Akram said India has callously exploited the coronavirus crisis to enhance its control of the occupied territory, already reeling from a nine-month-long digital and physical lockdown.

Taking to Twitter a day earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said the Hindutva supremacist Modi government in India is becoming a threat to neighbouring countries. He said India is having border conflict with Pakistan, China and Nepal. Pakistan is threatened with false flag operation from Indian side, he added.

PM Khan said all this is happening after illegal annexation of occupied Jammu and Kashmir which is a war crime under 4th Geneva Convention and laying claim to Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

