US delegation visits GHQ for strategic level defense dialogue

RAWALPINDI: A US delegation led by Assistant Secretary of Defence for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs David Helvey visited General Headquarters (GHQ) on Friday to hold formal consultations on Pakistan-US Strategic Level Defence Dialogue.

The Pakistani delegation was led by Chief of General Staff, Pakistan Army Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, said a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

In a daylong session, issues ranging from regional security to deepening of bilateral defence and security and military to military cooperation were discussed, the military’s media wing said.

Last month, Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad and Commander Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan General Austin Scott Miller had met with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ.

Matters of mutual interest including the overall regional security situation with particular reference to ongoing Afghan reconciliation process were discussed during the meeting, the ISPR had said.

