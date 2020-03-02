KARACHI: The United States (US) dollar picked up 14 paisa against the Pakistani rupee in the inter-bank market at the start of the week’s trading on Monday, reported ARY News.

According to forex dealers, the greenback settled at Rs154.37 against the local unit as compared to the previous closing of Rs154.23.

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) today released data of the sensitive price index, showing a decline of over one per cent in inflation across the country during the last week of February 2020 with 11 household items witnessing lowering of prices.

The sensitive price index for the week ended on 27 February covered 17 urban centres and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups to determine the inflation rates.

A report of the PBS was also presented to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The index showed that the inflation rate during the last week of February in 2019 remained at 14.60 for all income groups and witnessed a 1.16 percent decline during the same period of the ongoing year.

