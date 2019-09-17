US dollar reaches Rs156.32 in interbank market

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee continued to depreciate against the US dollar in the interbank market on and closed at Rs156.32 after losing 9 paisa, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs156.35.

On the other hand, the domestic gold price slash on Tuesday as the precious yellow metal was traded at Rs87,200per tola.

According to details, per tola price of gold reached Rs87,200 after a decrease of Rs100, whereas that of 10-gram gold declined Rs85 to Rs74,740.

the Pakistan Stock Exchange witnessed bearish trend as KSE-100 index lost 19 points to close at 31908.

