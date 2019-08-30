US expresses concern over detentions and restrictions in IOJ&K

WASHINGTON: The United States has expressed concern about reports of detentions and restrictions imposed in Indian Occupied Kashmir, Radio Pakistan reported.

Speaking to media in Washington, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said the United States is watching the situation in Jammu and Kashmir closely.

The spokesperson said Washington continues to call for calm and restraint, including on rhetoric.

She said the United States encourages solving issues between Pakistan and India through dialogue, adding that Washington is concerned about the forced detention and curfew in the Indian occupied Kashmir.

Ortagus said the human rights of Kashmiris should be respected in the occupied valley while underscoring the need to maintain peace and stability along the Line of Control.

The statement from the State Department comes after US President Donald Trump met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G7 summit earlier this week in France.

During the meeting, Trump raised the issue of occupied Kashmir with Modi, expressing hope that something positive would come out of talks between Pakistan and India.

Indian occupied Kashmir remains cut off from the rest of the world on the 26th consecutive day, on Friday, as the occupation authorities continue to impose curfew and other restrictions.

The held valley is under strict a lockdown since 5th August when Narendra Modi-led Indian government announced the repeal of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian authorities have turned the Kashmir valley particularly Srinagar into a military garrison by deploying Indian troops and paramilitary personnel in every nook and corner to prevent people from staging demonstrations against the move.

