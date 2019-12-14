US State Department issues declaration of Zalmay Khalilzad’s visit to Pakistan

WASHINGTON: The US State Department has released a joint declaration after the conclusion of US Special Envoy for Afghan Reconciliation Process Zalmay Khalilzad’s visit to Pakistan, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the declaration, Zalmay Khlilzad held meetings with the Pakistan leadership including Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The visiting envoy apprised Pakistani leadership about the so far progress made in talks with the Afghan Taliban, the US State Department declaration reads.

During his meetings with the Pakistani leadership, Zalmay Khalilzad appreciated Pakistan’s role for enduring peace and stability in the Afghanistan.

The US State Department also underlined the importance of Pakistan’s role for intra Afghan peace talks.

Earlier, during his day-long visit to Pakistan, Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

They discussed the latest situation of regional security and the ongoing Afghanistan reconciliation process.

Earlier in the day, Zalmay Khalilzad lauded Pakistan’s role for enduring peace in Afghanistan during his visit to the Foreign Office to meet Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

During the meeting matters related to mutual interest including Afghan peace process were discussed.

