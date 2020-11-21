US welcomes PM Imran Khan’s visit to Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: The United States (US) has expressed pleasure over Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent visit to Afghanistan.

The US State Department in its statement said it is pleasing to see Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Kabul to underscore Pakistan’s commitment to peace and to further cooperation with Afghanistan on security, refugees, trade, and regional connectivity.

The statement further said that Pakistan-Afghanistan cooperation contributes to the entire region’s stability.

On the other hand, the European Union has also welcomed the Pakistani premier’s visit to Kabul and said that Islamabad can play its pivotal role in the solution of the Afghan conflict.

On November 19, PM Khan visited Kabul at the invitation of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and discussed matters related to mutual affairs.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had assured that Pakistan would fully support to end violence and establish durable peace in Afghanistan.

He was addressing the joint press conference with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani after their one-on-one meeting.

The premier had said Pakistan is the country after Afghanistan, which is the most interested for peace in Afghanistan.

