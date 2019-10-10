Punjab CM pays surprise visit to Chakwal’s Dharabi Lake

CHAKWAL: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar paid a surprise visit to Chakwal’s Dharabi Lake on Thursday, ARY News reported.

Sources said that the helicopter of the chief minister made landing beside the Dharabi Lake over Buzdar’s instructions to the pilot.

A briefing was given to the chief minister by the project director regarding the Dharabi Dam.

CM Buzdar directed concerned authorities to promote the Chakwal’s lake as a tourism spot and announced to construct rest house and connecting roads.

The chief minister detailed that the Punjab government has allocated Rs80 million funds for the project.

After completing his visit, CM Buzdar made an aerial view of Dadhocha Dam for the water supplies to the Rawlapindi citizens.

He directed the officials of the provincial irrigation department to ensure on-time completion of the dam in order to fulfil the promise of providing clean drinking water to the citizens.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had visited shelter home [Panah Gah] in Thokar Niaz Baig on September 27 where he met needy people residing there and also inspected the facilities.

The chief minister met people living in Panah Gah established in Iqbal tehsil’s union council Thokar Niaz Baig in Lahore and inspected food quality by visiting the kitchen of the shelter home.

While talking to media, CM Buzdar said that the people living in the shelter home are satisfied with the facilities. He said that the welfare project is the unique step of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government to provide shelter to the needy people.

The chief minister said that it is the responsibility of the state to provide such facilities to the poor people. He announced that the provincial government spreading the welfare project to all parts of the Punjab province.

