LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Tuesday directed the concerned authorities to provide benefits of a decrease in petroleum products to the common man by reducing prices of essential commodities, ARY News reported.

In a directive issued on Tuesday, he ordered the officers concerned to work on a strategy to lower prices of essential items in proportion to a decrease in petroleum prices.

The chief minister Usman Buzdar said a significant decrease in petroleum prices is a gift for the masses from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Under the vibrant leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, we will take all possible steps to provide maximum relief to the common man, he added.

Read More: Petroleum prices slashed further, notification issued

The government on Sunday reduced prices of all petroleum products except High Speed Diesel (HSD) for the month of June.

According to an official notification issued on the matter, Petrol price was fixed at Rs74.52 with another Rs7.60 decrease in price.

Light diesel new price Rs38.14 per litre registering a decrease of Rs9.37 whereas kerosene oil’s new price was set at Rs35.56 per litre with a decrease of Rs11.88.

The federal government had made a major reduction in petroleum products’ prices between Rs15 to Rs30 earlier in the month.

