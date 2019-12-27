Punjab CM Usman Buzdar to visit Khanewal today

MULTAN: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar will arrive in Khanewal today where he will visit different government institutions and review progress on public facilitation projects, ARY News reported.

CM Usman Buzdar will meet officer-bearers of the ruling party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and ticket holders, whereas, he will also review the progress of development schemes during his visit.

The chief minister will also chair a session related to law and order situation.

Earlier on December 22, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Sunday visited an under-construction building of a shelter house in Taunsa, a tehsil located in Dera Ghazi Khan district, ARY News reported.

Usman Buzdar directed concerned authorities for expediting the development work. He said that homeless people will get the benefit of the ‘Panahgah [shelter house]’ project which will be expanded across Punjab province over directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that the government is fulfilling its responsibility to provide shelter and food to the citizens. The chief minister praised the shelter house initiative and said that he is personally monitoring the construction process.

