Punjab CM visits under-construction building of shelter house in Taunsa

TAUNSA: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Sunday visited an under construction building of a shelter house in Taunsa, a tehsil located in Dera Ghazi Khan district, ARY News reported.

Usman Buzdar directed concerned authorities for expediting the development work. He said that homeless people will get benefit of the ‘Panahgah [shelter house]’ project which will be expanded across Punjab province over directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that the government is fulfilling its responsibility to provide shelter and food to the citizens. The chief minister praised the shelter house initiative and said that he is personally monitoring the construction process.

Earlier on Saturday, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government will deliver, we will not make excuses.

He was speaking to the party workers and office-bearers in Dera Ghazi Khan, who called on him during his visit to the area.

Usman Buzdar said he will visit every city of the province to analyze the ground realities. CM Punjab said the problems being faced by the party workers and leaders will be resolved.

No hurdle will be tolerated in the way of bringing change in the province, Buzdar said. On the occasion, Punjab’s chief executive briefed the party leaders and workers about development schemes in DG Khan.

On December 2, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had said that the government has decided to replace ‘Patwari culture’ with a digital system.

He had said this during a meeting with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers from Punjab assembly and PTI ticket holders, who called on him at CM House.

“Provincial government will get rid of ‘patwari culture’ by digitizing land record authority,” said Usman Buzdar.

