Punjab Bar Council cancels Usman Buzdar, Raja Basharat’s licenses

LAHORE: Chief Minister of Punjab, Usman Buzdar and Provincial Minister for Law, Raja Basharat’s licenses for practicing law were canceled on Saturday, ARY News reported.

CM Punjab and the Law Minister did not inform Punjab bar before taking on the responsibilities as government functionaries, said an official statement from the bar council.

Vice Chairman Punjab bar council Ismail Shahnawaz took action on the predicament.

The bar council has called upon Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar along with minister Raja Basharat on January 4 for a formal submission of their license.

Earlier on December 2, Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) again suspended Federal Minister for Law Farogh Naseem’s license to practice law after the latter has re-joined cabinet.

Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) Vice Chairman, Amjad Shah in a statement, has said the certificate of Farogh Naseem to practice as an Advocate again stands suspended by operation of law unless he [Farogh Naseem] gets his Certificate restored after leaving the Office and applies to the Pakistan Bar Council for restoration.

“Muhammad Farogh Naseem, to practice as an Advocate was restored by the Pakistan Bar Council, on 28-11-2019, after he resigned from the office of Federal Minister for Law & Justice and submission of his application for the restoration,” reads a statement issued by Pakistan Bar Council.

“But since, subsequently, he has again re-joined the Federal Cabinet as Minister for Law & Justice, his Certificate to practice as an Advocate again stands suspended by operation of law and as such he is not entitled, under the law, to practice as an Advocate unless he gets his Certificate restored after leaving the said Office and applies to the Pakistan Bar Council for restoration.”

Former Federal Minister for Law, Farogh Naseem who had voluntarily relinquished his portfolio to fight Chief of the Armed Staff (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa’s tenure extension case rejoined the federal cabinet on November 29.

Earlier, on Nov 26, Farogh Naseem had resigned from his post to represent Gen Bajwa in the extension case.

