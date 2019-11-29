Farogh Naseem takes oath, re-appointed as Federal Minister for Law

ISLAMABAD: Former Federal Minister for Law, Farogh Naseem who had voluntarily relinquished his portfolio to fight Chief of the Armed Staff (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa’s tenure extension case rejoined the federal cabinet on Friday.

The oath taking ceremony was conducted by the President of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi who read the solemn pledge to Farogh Naseem who repeated it after him and vowed to uphold it.

Read More: AG lauds SC ruling on Gen Bajwa’s extension as ‘historic’

Earlier, on Nov 26, Farogh Naseem had resigned from his post to represent Gen Bajwa in the extension case.

The announcement had come at a press conference jointly held Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shehzad Akbar.

The Supreme Court (SC) yesterday, granted a six-month extension to Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa in his service tenure. The SC while announcing its short written order gave six months to the government for the legislation on the matter from the parliament.

Read More: Institutions getting stronger, judiciary independent: PM Imran

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad along with Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Shehzad Akbar and Attorney General of Pakistan Anwar Mansoor Khan, Farogh Naseem said media aired fake news regarding revocation of his license by Pakistan Bar Council (PBC).

“Media should avoid airing such news without confirmation as Indian media took full advantage of it and aired news with different angles.

The former law minister said that some elements wanted to damage the country’s image by exaggerating the army chief’s case.

Read More: Institutions getting stronger, judiciary independent: PM Imran

Farogh said that a law will be passed regarding the tenure of the army chief. He said the COAS Bajwa’s new term will begin tonight (Thursday) at 12 am.

Comments

comments