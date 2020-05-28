LAHORE: Turning his guns on opposition parties, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar regretted on Thursday that their politics has been playing the role of locusts in the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Speaking to MNA Amir Dogar and other elected representatives from Multan, he claimed the opposition tried to divide the nation. “The Pakistani nation is disappointed with the opposition’s negative attitude,” the CM said, adding it is unfortunate that they didn’t desist from playing politics over the coronavirus crisis.

Read More: CM Usman Buzdar launches ‘The Monuments of Lahore’ book

He said political as well as administrative teams are mobilised to cope with the once-in-a-century pandemic. He pointed out that the province faces two challenges of coronavirus and locust invasions at the same time, vowing to adopt a multi-pronged strategy to get through both these challenges.

Usman Buzdar stressed that people’s cooperation in the fight against the pandemic is indispensable, urging them to strictly adhere to safety precautions to keep the virus at bay.

Read More: CM Usman Buzdar asks masses to exercise social distancing

He said citizens lauded the government’s timely action to combat the spread of the virus but unfortunately, the opposition doesn’t have any plan to fight the deadly infection.

During the meeting, the chief minister and visiting lawmakers discussed the government’s measures to stem the virus spread and progress on various uplift schemes ongoing in Multan.

Comments

comments