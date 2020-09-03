LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar revealed on Thursday the provincial government is going to set up a price control authority to check inflation in the province.

Speaking to MNA Rukhsana Naveed who called on him in Lahore, he said the ruling PTI had served public day and night over the past two years and maintained that prices of food items are far lower in Punjab than those in other provinces, he added.

Read More: LHC seeks govt reply on petition against rising flour, sugar prices

He said Punjab is the only province where a 20-kilogramme wheat bag is available at Rs860. He added he himself monitors the government’s measures aimed at providing relief to the masses.

CM Buzdar said the provincial government always gave precedence to public interest over everything else while taking decisions. He said his team has a squeaky clean image as Punjab is ahead of all provinces in terms of transparency, merit, and good governance.

Read More: Punjab CM approves biometric verification system for vehicle registration

Earlier today, the Lahore High Court (LHC) issued notices to the federal and the provincial governments to furnish their comments on a petition against rising prices of wheat flour and sugar in Punjab.

Justice Sajid Mahmood Sethi of the high court (LHC) directed the governments to submit comments by September 18. Advocate Azhar Siddiq stated in his petition that rising prices of wheat flour and sugar have added to the sufferings of common men who have been deprived of basic necessities of life.

Comments

comments