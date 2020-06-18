Various UCs in Hyderabad to observe lockdown by orders of district administration

District authorities on Thursday announced their decision to impose a ‘smart lockdown’ in various areas of Hyderabad, Sindh, Ary News reported.

According to a notification issued in relation to the decision, three union councils (UCs) of Hyderabad, Latifabad will be locked down.

A single UC of Tehsil City will remain under lockdown whereas five UCs of Qasimabad will also observe a lockdown.

The notification directs all UCs advised to undergo lockdown to strictly enforce standard operating procedures (SOPs) advised by the government until asked otherwise.

Yesterday, Sindh government decided to impose lockdown in virus hotspot areas of Karachi, on the recommendation of the National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) as the city remains worst affected due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Divulging details of the decision, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani said that the lockdown will come into force from 7:00 am on Thursday (today).

