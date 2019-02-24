Venezuela breaks diplomatic relations with Colombia over aid, Maduro says

CARACAS: Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Saturday his government had broken relations with Colombia and would expel some Colombian diplomatic staff after Colombia assisted the opposition’s efforts to bring humanitarian aid into the country.

“Patience is exhausted, I can’t bare it anymore, we can’t keep putting up with Colombian territory being used for attacks against Venezuela. For that reason, I have decided to break all political and diplomatic relations with Colombia’s fascist government,” Maduro said in a speech.

He said the ambassador and consular staff would have to leave Venezuela within 24 hours.

Read More: Venezuela to close US embassy, consulates: Maduro

Earlier, Venezuela would close its embassy and all consulates in the United States, President Nicolas Maduro had said, on January 25, one day after he broke off diplomatic relations in response to U.S. recognition of an opposition leader as interim president.

In a speech, Maduro had added that he agreed with a call by Mexico and Uruguay for dialogue between Venezuela’s government and opposition for a resolution to the South American country’s political crisis.

