Treason verdict against Musharraf extremely unfortunate: Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed

RAWALPINDI: Federal Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed talking on the death sentence awarded to former President and Ex-Chief of Army Staff, General Pervez Musharraf said that such verdicts create differences between state institutes, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Sheikh Rasheed said that those that looted and plundered are fleeing the country, Musharraf helped the country progress and is being treated with disdain.

Read More: Army Expresses Concern Over Special Court’s Verdict In Musharraf Treason Case

Sheikh Rasheed also said that the Army Chief’s extension was a needless debate and the topic warranted no discussions.

“The decision made by the special court to award death sentence to Pervez Musharraf has not been accepted by anyone in the country,” said the minister.

Read More: No one happy with verdict of Musharraf’s treason case: Fawad Chaudhry

Sheikh Rasheed also entailed that the armed forces of the country played a pivotal role in maintaining and returning this country to the current state of peace and prevalent democracy.

Earlier in the day, Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry echoed the sentiments expressed by Sheikh Rasheed saying that that no one in the country expressed pleasure or comfort with the special court verdict in the high treason case

Comments

comments