No one happy with verdict of Musharraf’s treason case: Fawad Chaudhry

JEDDAH: Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday said that no one in the country expressed pleasure or comfort with the special court verdict in the high treason case, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Jeddah, the minister expressed his views regarding the recent death sentence awarded to Ex-Military General and President of Pakistan, General (retd) Pervez Musharraf.

Read More: Army expresses concern over special court’s verdict in Musharraf treason case

The minister said that countries can’t function without army intervention, the General Head Quarters (GHQ) has a vital role in formation of the country’s security policy.

Chaudhry entailed that all state institutes must respect each other’s jurisdiction.

Apart from this the minister revealed that the Islamic Development Bank has allocated a fund for the field of Science and Technology.

Read More: PM Imran Khan lands in Geneva to co-convene Global Refugee Forum

“Saudi companies should work in collusion with Pakistan in the production of Halal food,” expressed Fawad Chaudhry.

The minister continued that Pakistan had been involved in producing medicines since the formation of the Halal Authority.

“We have developed an Urdu software in this regard and are currently working on an Arabic software which we intend to give to Saudi Arabia.”

Read More: Fawad Chaudhry reacts over verdict against Pervez Musharraf

Fawad Chaudhry also revealed that three major companies of the world were making their way to Pakistan to manufacture X-ray machines and build installations in this regard.

The minister announced that Pakistan was looking to make an MRI machine indigenously.

Comments

comments