Video shows Abbottabad woman beating up man for harassing her

ABBOTTABAD: A woman beat up a man for harassing her in public in Abbottabad on Thursday evening, ARY News reported.

A video available with ARY News shows that woman was walking back home when a passer-by man in a bazaar tried to harass her. The woman caught hold of him and started to beat him.



CCTV footage shows that woman ran after a man who harassed her and started beating him with punches and kicks.

Following the incident, People present in the local bazaar of Abbottabad also gathered at the scene.

In another incident related to harassment, the Police arrested a man after a video clip showing him harassing a schoolgirl in Karachi’s Old City area went viral.

According to police, the incident occurred a few days back. The suspect has been identified as Owais.

Police, later on, released the man who sexually harassed the schoolgirl after the victim’s family refused to lodge a case against the accused.

