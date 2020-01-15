Syed Ali Gilani urges Int’l community to take note of violations, bloodshed in IOK

All Parties Hurriyat Conference urges the international community to take notice of human rights’ violations and impress upon India to end the bloodshed in occupied Kashmir.

In a statement, APHC Chairman Syed Ali Gilani denounced ongoing military siege and media lockdown in the held territory which entered its 164th day.

Read More: Indian annexation of Kashmir, detriment to UN resolutions: Chinese Ambassador

He also denounced the guided tour of foreign diplomats to Kashmir saying that India wants to mislead the international community through such cosmetic measures.

In Occupied Kashmir, the business community has sought an end to the harassment by Delhi-imposed Goods and Services Tax mobile enforcement squad on the Srinagar-Jammu highway.

Read More: Pakistan won’t sit silent on continuous Indian provocations in Kashmir: CM Buzdar

Kashmir Economic Alliance Vice Chairman, Aijaz Shahdhar in a statement in Srinagar said we have also been affected by the frequent closure of highway and seizure of vehicles carrying goods for 10-15 days is only adding to our miseries.

He said the authorities concerned should look into the matter and ensure the smooth passage of vehicles carrying goods to Kashmir.

Comments

comments