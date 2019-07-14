Indian Cricket team captain and Bollywood starlet wife Anushka Sharma have taken a liking to the United Kingdom and have perhaps decided to stay back a little longer after India was played out of the tournament in a nail-biter with the now finalists, NewZealand.

The two were spotted twinning in black during one of their lunch outings in Britain while casually posing with fans for selfies.

View this post on Instagram Love is in the Air ❤️ A post shared by Virat Kohli Fan Club (@viratkohli.club) on Jul 13, 2019 at 6:58pm PDT

The couple were spotted by fans as they went sightseeing around the city. Anushka wore a black t-shirt with ‘Natural Born Lovers’ printed on it and paired it with matching trousers whereas Virat was in a hoodie and denims in black.

Read More: There are only five stars in Bollywood, says Salman Khan

While there were many sulking over India’s loss to New Zealand, some fans reacted under the picture with hopeful statement, one fan wrote “The captain’s smile is coming back in bits.”

Earlier on Saturday, several pictures of the couple spotted out and about London were shared online. Post the semi-final, Anushka and Virat were spotted in Manchester. While Virat looked disappointed, Anushka was seen walking quietly beside him.

Anushka has been on a break from films after starring in three films last year. She was last seen as a wheelchair-ridden NASA scientist in Zero, opposite Shah Rukh Khan, who played a dwarf. The film also starred Katrina Kaif and failed to perform at the box office.

Read More: Feroze Khan says he is a great fan of Imran Khan

On the heels of the world cup ouster and possible retirements of the old guns of the Indian team, Virat still supported a pensive look with regards to the loss and the couple has maybe decided to stay back to let off some steam and bear the loss.

Comments

comments