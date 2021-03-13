Wanted criminal arrested during Ranger, police joint raid in Karachi

KARACHI: Rangers and police officials have arrested a wanted dacoit and drug trafficker Aftab Ahmed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Karachi, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The joint raid was conducted in Karachi’s Orangi Town where an alleged dacoit and drug trafficker Aftab Ahmed has been nabbed, said Rangers spokesperson. The accused was involved in criminal activities and drug trafficking in different areas.

The spokesperson said that Ahmed had stormed into the house in Orangi Town on January 15, 2021, and snatched Rs1 million from the residents. During the interrogation, the accused confessed to committing the crime.

Ahmed later purchased a plot in the Surjani area worth Rs250,000 from the stolen money and spent 45,000 to buy a motorcycle besides spending the money for household expenses.

The arrested man was handed over to the police for further action, said Rangers.

Earlier on March 11, police had busted a gang allegedly involved in looting families of brides after marrying them and arrested five people who were part of the group.

According to police, the gang was arrested after their entire scheme got busted when the brother of the bride got suspicious after the groom’s family demanded Rs 50,000 for marriage preparation, two days after the Nikkah ceremony.

As soon as the groom came along with the wedding procession, the police had arrested him along with his father, mother, brother and sister-in-law.

The police had also confirmed cases against the groom’s family and said that they were booked in more than 25 cases.

