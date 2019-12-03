Waseem Akhtar suggests formation of 20 small provinces in Pakistan

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leader and Karachi Mayor, Waseem Akhtar, on Tuesday suggested the formation of 20 smaller provinces in Pakistan after the failure of the system to govern bigger provinces, ARY News reported.

Waseem Akhtar expressed his views that new provinces are being formed around the world but the country is still running behind the older system of governance.

While detailing the financial crisis, the mayor said the municipal institution is paying on-time salaries to 13,000 employees despite facing funds’ shortage of around Rs100 million every month. He complained it was not an easy task to resolve issues of the metropolis after the payment of salaries.

“I am requesting Prime Minister Imran Khan to assist Karachi in the health sector. I’m not seeking additional support but only demanding for the due right of Karachi. The process of economic development will be boosted after strengthening the local governments. ”

“No one is interested here to initiate the process of development and resolution of public issues,” alleged Akhtar.

He said Karachi is a bigger city and its government has additional responsibility to control over environmental pollution. He urged the government to pay special attention over the pollution issue to void major losses which is also not sending a good message to the world.

Earlier in November, Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar had hinted at moving to court over alleged financial constraints being faced by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC).

“I’m not silent, nobody has raised voice for problems being faced by Karachiities more effectively than me”, Waseem Akhtar said while talking to newsmen after inspecting road being constructed in Karachi’s area of 13-D.

He said the problem of the road was the oldest of the area even the new sewerage line was also laid by the KMC and DMC jointly.

Replying to a query about the privatisation of Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB), the mayor said no such decision has been made and he too got the news from the media.

Waseem Akhtar claimed that the KMC is facing financial problems and vowed to knock the doors of the court in this context.

