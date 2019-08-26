Karachi Mayor throws the ball in Mustafa Kamal’s court for garbage disposal

KARACHI: Fulfilling the Mustafa Kamal’s demand, Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar has appointed the Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) chairman as the project director for 90 days for the disposal of the mountains of garbage from the metropolis, ARY News reported on Monday.

After the days of wordy war between the present and former mayors of Karachi, Waseem Akhtar threw the ball in Mustafa Kamal’s court over the PSP chairman’s claims for cleaning the metropolis within 90 days.

A notification has been released from the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) today which stated the appointment of Syed Mustafa Kamal as ‘Project Director of Garbage on voluntary basis’ with immediate effect.

Akhtar also instructed authorities to provide the available resources to Kamal for cleaning the Karachi.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PSP chairman challenged earlier in the day to clean Karachi within 90 days if given change.

Earlier in the day, the ex-Karachi mayor Mustafa Kamal urged for giving responsibility to the ‘people with character’ for cleaning Karachi and removing garbage from the metropolis.

“Those having no-character will even transform London into Lyari within six months, if they will be entrusted with responsibility of the city’s mayor,” Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) leader said in a statement.

Former city nazim suggested setting up five garbage transfer stations (GTS) in the city. This will shorten the distance of the land-fill site from three hours to 15-minute, Kamal said.

PSP leader also suggested installation of re-cycling plants and machines at garbage transfer stations.

He offered his services and claimed that the garbage could be removed from the city with available sources within three months.

Mustafa Kamal also urged for dissolution of Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) and devolution of its powers to the union council level.

