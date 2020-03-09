A police officer caught a suspected scooter thief by pinning his leg to a fence with his car – before calmly walking over and handcuffing him.

The video taken by the dashcam of the cop-car in Sinfin, Derby, starts off with the cop pulling onto the pavement.

As he drives up the kerb, two men riding a scooter come into the camera shot, with one stumbling off the back struggling to make their great escape.

The officer nudges his vehicle forward, pinning the alleged criminal’s legs against the fence while his compatriot takes off leaving his partner behind.

The trapped man can be seen gesturing towards the policeman before he nonchalantly gets out his car and handcuffs the thief.

The cop then answering the screams of the stuck criminal answered his cries for help and explained to him the reason for his leg being stuck against a fence.

The cop said that the two belligerent thieves were riding a stolen scooter on pavements endangering lives of pedestrians, breaking several laws at the same time.

It was later revealed that both thieves were arrested with no injuries, it was also told that stolen scooters were used to facilitate other serious offences.

