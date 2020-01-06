WhatsApp to introduce new feature for images

Facebook-owned message-sharing app, WhatsApp, is mulling to introduce a new feature, ‘Reverse Search Tool’, in order to curb the menace of fake news which will enable users to scrutinise origin of the pictures.

WhatsApp has made a step forward to spread awareness regarding the news to spread validated and credible news by introducing a new tool for cross-checking images.

According to WABetaInfo, the Reverse Search Tool will find the original image with its real sender. By tapping the Search Image option after selecting the image, the photos will be uploaded on Google search through in-app browser which will show users the geuine images.

In April last year, WhatsApp had announced it has launched a tip line for Indians to submit rumours and uncertain information, in the latest step by the messaging service to combat false news in India during the national election.

The statement read it was working with an Indian startup called Proto that will help to classify messages sent by users as true, false, misleading or disputed.

A senior WhatsApp executive said in February said India’s political parties have been abusing the popular messaging service ahead of the country’s general election.

“We have seen a number of parties attempt to use WhatsApp in ways that it was not intended, and our firm message to them is that using it in that way will result in bans of our service,” Carl Woog, head of communications for WhatsApp, told reporters.

WhatsApp has tried to curb the spread of fake news by educating users through roadshow campaigns, as well as print and radio advertising. It also limited the number of people someone can forward a message to at one time.

