ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan on Friday ordered strict accountability against all those trying to enforce a manufactured dearth of wheat and sugar in the country, ARY News reported.

The Prime Minister tasked his close confidants to release the names of all those found involved in creating the recent artificial shortage of the commodities.

PM Imran Khan expressed firm resolve to punish all those involved in creating artificial shortage of wheat and sugar in the country sending the government and people into a frenzy and resulting in major discomfort for everyone.

Khan said that there would be no respite for the guilty, the government had to bear great humiliation and criticism because of the action of a few.

The premier also stressed that the government’s policy is based upon transparency and no one would be allowed to sabotage this.

