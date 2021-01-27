Infamous ‘White Corolla’ gang deprives family of valuables in Karachi       

KARACHI: Infamous ‘White Corolla’ gang that is blamed for various robberies in the city has purportedly once again remerged in the city after a similar modus operandi was adopted by muggers during a dacoity in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area on Wednesday, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the robbery happened in block 13-D of Gulshan-e-Iqbal area, where three muggers entered a house and took females present in it as hostages.

“The dacoit went away in a white Corolla vehicle with jewelry and cash amount,” the family claimed as police recorded their testimonies regarding the happenings during the mugging.

The police further confirmed that a white Corolla was seen in the CCTV footage obtained from a house in the street where the incident occurred.

It is pertinent to mention here that the police have frequently claimed to have busted the White Corolla gang and recently, they claimed to have apprehended four alleged criminals, belonging to the infamous gang, from the city.

According to details, the gang was known for committing robberies in Clifton and nearby neighbourhoods during weekends.

According to sources, the accused were involved in committing robberies in bungalows from 6to 8 November and had confessed to their crime.

The police said that the accused committed robberies in 15 bungalows on a weekend. “They used to live in a rented house with half of it possessed by the dacoits while the remaining by their families,” the authorities said.

Read More: Police apprehend four members of infamous ‘White Corolla’ gang

The kingpin of the group used to drive a water tanker in the city besides also driving buses between Karachi and Peshawar. “The arrested accused have been identified as Nasir Shah aka Haji, Asif khan, Sardar and Raj Wali,” they said.

The police said that a case has been registered against the accused and a further investigation is being launched in the matter to apprehend other members of the while corolla gang.

Comments

comments