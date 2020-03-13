WHO team expresses satisfaction over anti-coronavirus measures at JPMC

KARACHI: A team of World Health Organisation (WHO) officials on Friday paid a visit to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) to see the preparations and measures being employed to tackle the coronavirus outbreak, ARY News reported.

The team expressed satisfaction over safety methods and screening systems employed in the healthcare centre for possible coronavirus patients.

Read More: Coronavirus threat: Sindh govt mulls over to ban big gatherings

Executive Director JPMC, Seemi Jamali apprised World Health Organisation’s country representative to Pakistan, Dr Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala with the preparations made to fend off the dangerous pandemic.

The team of foreign healthcare officials also requested the government of Sindh to ensure availability of coronavirus testing kits to government-run hospices.

Read More: Another individual tests positive for coronavirus in Karachi, tally jumps to 15

Earlier in the day, Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala, visited the Jinnah International Airport Karachi (JIAP) and expressed satisfaction with the arrangements for the screening of passengers

WHO’s country representative arrived at the Karachi airport and visited the screening points at the international arrival, met the health staff and airport officials and lauded their efforts for preventing the entry of suspected COVID-19 patients into the country undetected.

Comments

comments