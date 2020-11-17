No winter vacations in educational institutions this year: Saeed Ghani

KARACHI: Provincial Education Minister Saeed Ghani on Tuesday said that there will be no winter vacations in educational institutions this year in the Sindh province, ARY News reported.

The Sindh education minister, in a statement, said that winter vacations will not be observed in Sindh schools this year as students have been given more holidays than usual this year due to the pandemic.

Saeed Ghani said that a final decision regarding the closure of schools will be taken during a National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) meeting scheduled in last week of November.

On the other hand, the Balochistan government has decided closure of educational institutions from December 1 and three-month closure in cold areas of the province.

Balochistan Education Minister Yar Mohammad Rind said in a statement that educational institutions will remain closed for three months in cold areas, whereas, the examinations will be conducted before the commencement of vacations.

Earlier on Monday, as a part of precautionary measures against the novel coronavirus, the Gilgit-Baltistan government had decided to keep all the educational institutes closed from November 17 to 23 across the province. Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood had also chaired a session at National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) yesterday where the participants have deferred the decision for closure of educational institutions across the country till next meeting.

