Witness identifies Lyari kingpin Uzair Baloch in police station attack case

KARACHI: A prosecution witness has identified Lyari gang war kingpin Uzair Baloch in Baghdadi police station attack case, ARY News reported on Monday.

The additional district and sessions court in Karachi heard the Baghdadi police station attack case against Lyari gang war kingpin Uzair Baloch.

During the hearing, the prosecution witness deputy superintendent police (DSP) Ali Raza identified Baloch and told the court that the accused and his accomplices had attacked the police station using rifles, grenades and other weapons.

The accused managed to flee from the scene after the police retaliation.

It is pertinent to mention here that Uzair Baloch is among nine persons who are accused of attacking Baghdadi police station in May 2012.

In another case related to attempted murder and police encounter, the Lyari gangster submitted his acquittal plea to the additional district and sessions court.

Baloch stated in his petition that an accused had already been acquitted in the case, whereas, the witness and SHO Safdar Mashwani were not appearing before the court.

A letter was also sent to the prosecutor general Sindh and additional inspector general (AIG) for the appearance of Safdar Mashwani in the case.

The government lawyer pleaded with the court to issue orders for Mashwani’s appearance in the next hearing. Shakil Abbasi added that Baloch could be acquitted in the case following the non-appearance of the witness.

The case had been filed against Uzair Baloch at Kalri police station on May 22, 2012.

