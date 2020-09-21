Web Analytics
Woman falls out of car window while filming Snapchat video

woman snapchat video car

A woman in the United Kingdom (UK) fell out of her car window and onto a busy highway while trying to film a Snapchat video.

According to police, the unnamed woman was hanging out of the vehicle’s window on the M25 motorway south of London. “It is only by luck she wasn’t seriously injured or killed,” they said.

Read More: Three youth drown while making TikTok video in Karachi

They posted a picture of the open passenger window, alongside the hashtag #nowords.

Between October 2011 and November 2017, at least 259 people died taking selfies around the globe, according to a study published in the Journal of Family Medicine and Primary Care. Young men made up three quarters of the selfie deaths (about 72 per cent)—in drownings, crashes, falls or shooting accidents.

Read More: Youngster drowns in dam while trying to take selfie

Researchers found that the most selfie deaths occurred in India, followed by Russia, the US and Pakistan.

