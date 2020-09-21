Woman falls out of car window while filming Snapchat video

A woman in the United Kingdom (UK) fell out of her car window and onto a busy highway while trying to film a Snapchat video.

According to police, the unnamed woman was hanging out of the vehicle’s window on the M25 motorway south of London. “It is only by luck she wasn’t seriously injured or killed,” they said.

They posted a picture of the open passenger window, alongside the hashtag #nowords.

The front seat passenger was hanging out the car whilst filming a SnapChat video along the #M25. She then fell out the car and into a live lane.

It is only by luck she wasn’t seriously injured or killed.#nowords

2846 pic.twitter.com/b7f1tPJTEb — Roads Policing Unit (RPU) – Surrey Police – UK (@SurreyRoadCops) September 19, 2020

Between October 2011 and November 2017, at least 259 people died taking selfies around the globe, according to a study published in the Journal of Family Medicine and Primary Care. Young men made up three quarters of the selfie deaths (about 72 per cent)—in drownings, crashes, falls or shooting accidents.

Researchers found that the most selfie deaths occurred in India, followed by Russia, the US and Pakistan.

