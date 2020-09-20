Three youth drown while making TikTok video in Karachi

KARACHI: Three youth allegedly drowned in a huge pond while making a TikTok video in Karachi’s Rais Goth on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to the details, three friends, residents of Kaimari town, went to Rais Goth for picnic today. They were shooting a scene for their TikTok account at the bank of a pond situated near a stone-crushing plant in Rais Goth.

Meanwhile, one of the friends slipped and fall into the pond. In an effort to rescue the man, his friends jumped into the pond but unfortunately, they all drowned.

On being informed, police and rescue officials rushed to the spot and retrieved their bodies from the pond. Rescue officials shifted their bodies to the hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The deceased were identified as Shehzad, Sajjad and Zubair.

Earlier on July 21, another youngster had lost his life after he drowned in the Khanpur Dam while trying to take a cool selfie, an act that had claimed several lives globally.

According to details, a 20-year-old youngster, who was yet to be identified, had tried to take a selfie while standing at the brink of the dam.

He suddenly lost his balance while trying to get nearer to the edge of the dam to shoot a cool selfie and fell into it, the rescue sources had said.

