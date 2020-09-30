Woman injured in Indian firing along LoC: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Indian army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in the Jandrot sector of Kashmir along the Line of Control (LoC) on Wednesday, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

“Indian Army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation using automatics and heavy mortars in Jandrot Sector along LOC deliberately targeting the civilian population,” the military’s media wing said.

According to the ISPR, a 65-years-old woman was injured in Kathar village after Indian troops deliberately targeted the civilian population.

Indian forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons.

This year, India has committed 2,340 ceasefire violations to date, resulting in the martyrdom of 18 people and serious injuries to 188 innocent civilians, said FO Spokesperson Zahid Hafiz Chaudhry.

Last week, Foreign diplomats and defence attaches of 24 countries posted in Pakistan visited the Line of Control (LoC) to inspect India’s border violations.

Foreign diplomats and defence attaches of Saudi Arabia, Turkey, South Africa, Palestine, European Union, Bosnia, Azerbaijan, Greece, Australia, Iran, Iraq, UK, Italy, Poland, Germany, France, Egypt, Switzerland, Libya, Afghanistan and other countries had visited the LoC at the Pakistani side.

