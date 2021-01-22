Woman kills husband in Karachi over ‘attempt to sexually assault daughter’

KARACHI: A woman who killed her husband in Karachi a day before on Friday claimed that he tried to sexually assault his daughter, forcing her to take an extreme step, ARY NEWS reported.

I killed my husband to save my daughters from being subjected to sexual assault, she said in a video statement to ARY NEWS.

She said that the accused, identified as Wali Muhammad, had tried to sexually assault his daughters owing to which one of the girls had left the home. A missing complaint is also registered with the police on January 06.

“Last night, he also tried to commit a similar act with another daughter,” she said while narrating the entire episode that led to the murder adding that he tried to drag one of the girls to a room, to which the woman put up stiff resistance.

The woman said that her husband subjected her to extreme torture after she stopped him from committing the illicit act.

“I drew a pistol from the drawer of the cupboard and opened fire on him,” she said while recording her statement before the police while adding that she had no regrets over her act.

The police while commenting on the matter said that they had recovered the weapon used in the incident and a probe is also launched regarding the missing daughter.

“The recovered weapon is without a license,” they said adding that the woman had not tried to flee after the murder.

