Woman arrested after being caught on video licking hands, touching food at grocery store

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, a woman in South Carolina has been taken into custody for allegedly licking her hands and rubbing them on food items and surfaces at a grocery store and sandwich shop.

Shenir Gibson Holliday was arrested on Saturday last.

According to local police, surveillance footage from the store on Pinewood Road showed the woman licking her hands and coughing before food items and freezer doors. She was also seen doing the same in the dry food section of the store.

The woman in the video is seen licking her palms, rifling through a display of bagged potato chips, and placing coins in her mouth before putting them back in the tip jar.

The shop’s manager confirmed the woman also licked her hands before handing money over to the clerk and touched the shop’s debit card machine.

Holliday has been charged with aggravated breach of peace and food tampering. She is being held at a detention centre on a $100,000 bond.

She was also issued a violation citation for the state’s home or work order and was ordered to be tested for the coronavirus.

