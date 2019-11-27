Woman succumbs to dengue in Karachi, deaths in Sindh climb to 41

KARACHI: A woman diagnosed with mosquito bite induced dengue virus succumbs to the disease in a private hospital in the metropolis, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Tally of those who have fallen to the dangerous virus has climbed to 41 in Sindh.

107 people have been diagnosed with the mosquito-borne disease in the past 24 hours.

The death toll has jumped to 41 in the province.

Almost 14,500 individuals have been diagnosed with the virus in the province in the ongoing year, revealed sources.

More than 151 people were diagnosed with the virus within the span of 24 hours in Karachi on November 25.

According to the Dengue Surveillance Cell, 14, 662 people have fallen ill due to the disease in the province of Sindh alone during the ongoing year.

Dengue cases in Pakistan exceed 50,000. In the past 24 hours, 229 people have been diagnosed with the dangerous virus primarily carried by female mosquitoes.

