A woman found a venomous snake in the glove compartment of her car when she was driving in Queensland, Australia.

She called a snake catcher for help when she spotted the snake poking out from her car’s glove compartment. A video clip shared by the snake catcher on his social media account shows him taking the snake out of the glove compartment.

Video of ‘incredibly beautiful’ blue snake coiling around red rose goes viral

Watch the video here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Andrew Smedley of Andrew’s Snake Removal said he was called to a Queensland pharmacy by a woman who found a snake slithering out from the glove compartment of her vehicle.

Snake slithers into bank’s strong room in India

He said it is normally difficult to find snakes that hide inside cars, but the culprit in this case made his work easier for him by retreating back to the glove compartment. He identified the snake as a venomous red-bellied black snake.

Comments

comments